The Trump family will soon see another divorce.

Vanessa Trump reportedly filed for divorce Thursday from Donald Trump Jr., son of the president.

According to the New York Daily News, the divorce is listed in papers filed with Manhattan Supreme Court as “uncontested.”

The couple has five children. Mrs. Trump’s Twitter page had no immediate mention of the split.

The last thing Mrs. Trump tweeted was March 1, and it mentioned the down side of being the president’s daughter-in-law.

Thank you so much to everyone that helped catch the person who sent the horrifying envelope that I opened up two weeks ago! A special thanks to @SecretService and all the dedicated state & federal agencies in Boston, NYC & around the US! — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) March 2, 2018

“Thank you so much to everyone that helped catch the person who sent the horrifying envelope that I opened up two weeks ago!” she said, referring to a powder-filled envelope that was sent to her address and which led to her hospitalization.

Daniel Frisiello, the man accused of sending that note, was released from jail Monday pending his trial. According to prosecutors, it was the second threatening note containing white powder that he had sent to Trump family members.

