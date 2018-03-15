The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it wants to slash the level of nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels, saying tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable death and costs the U.S. billions in health care and lost productivity, despite strides in the nation’s anti-smoking campaign.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the proposal is part of a broad push to slash smoking rates from 15 percent of Americans to about 1 percent by the end of the century, as future generations take up safer products and legacy smokers are forced to quit or seek less risky alternatives, such as nicotine patches or candies.

“We believe the public health benefits and the potential to save millions of lives, both in the near and long term, support this effort,” Dr. Gottlieb said.

The key shift would be among young smokers.

FDA officials said it is difficult to prevent youth from taking risks and yet, if the new effort is successful, those who decide to take up smoking wouldn’t fall into the grip of nicotine.

All told, the agency estimates its framework can result in 8 million fewer tobacco-related deaths by 2100.

Congress empowered the FDA power to regulate manufacture, distribution, and marketing of tobacco products in 2009.

Despite progress, smoking still kills 480,000 per year, the agency said. By comparison, the overdose deaths related the opioids crisis that’s captured Congress’ attention killed 42,000 people in 2016.

Mr. Gottlieb said that when he assumed his post, it became clear that reducing smoking would be “one of the most important actions I could take to advance public health.”

“In fact, cigarettes are the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users,” he said. “Given their combination of toxicity, addictiveness, prevalence and effect on non-users, it’s clear that to maximize the possible public health benefits of our regulation, we must focus our efforts on the death and disease caused by addiction to combustible cigarettes.”

The notice, which signals proposed rule making, says it will explore how much nicotine should be allowable, in terms of protecting public health, in cigarettes and whether there are tradeoffs the agency should consider. For instance, will smokers turn to illicitly imported products, or simply smoke more cigarettes?

And it must determine how the nicotine should be cut down, whether it is through genetic engineering by tobacco growers or something the manufacturer must do.

FDA officials said they do not have the authority to slash nicotine levels to zero, though it will use the data it has to work with stakeholders on a suitable level.

The American Lung Association hailed the move as an “important step forward,” while a leading tobacco company said it will cooperate.

“As this process gets underway, we look forward to working with FDA on its science-based review of nicotine levels in cigarettes and to build on the opportunity of establishing a regulatory framework that is based on tobacco harm reduction and recognizes the continuum of risk,” said James Figlar, executive vice president of research and development for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.

The FDA said its next wave of rule making will explore the role that premium cigars and flavors, including menthol, play in tobacco use.

Dr. Gottlieb also said the FDA will be particularly aggressive in cracking down on tobacco companies that target children.

He hopes existing smokers shift from combustible cigarettes to less dangerous tobacco products, though he stopped short of endorsing electronic cigarettes, which the FDA is still evaluating.

“The jury’s still out on the value of those products as alternatives to combustible tobacco,” Dr. Gottlieb said.

The agency said it does not know how long its nicotine-slashing effort will take, but that it has no immediate effect on products that are in the pipeline or sit on shelves now.

