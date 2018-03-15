ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Real estate experts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are looking into concerns raised by New Mexico’s top land manager about rights of way and easement issues along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Federal officials sent Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn a letter earlier this month about his concerns regarding the installation years ago of a border wall, infrastructure and roads on New Mexico state trust land. The letter was made public Thursday.

Dunn contends the federal government never got authorization to access the trust land and has not compensated the state for using the property near the Santa Teresa port of entry.

The letter was sent to Dunn after he posted signs and cordoned off the land along the border.

There are indications federal and state officials could meet in April to discuss the issues.

