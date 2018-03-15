The White House slammed Hillary Clinton Thursday for her comments that President Trump benefited from “backward” voters to win the election in 2016.

“That’s a perfect example of why Hillary Clinton is not in the White House,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “She is completely disconnected from the American public.”

Mrs. Clinton made the remark while on a trip to India. She also referred to many of Mr. Trump’s supporters in 2016 as “deplorables.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.