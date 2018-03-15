White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday night shot down reports that President Trump has made up his mind to fire H.R. McMaster as his national security adviser — a move long rumored.

Citing “five people with knowledge of the plans,” the Washington Post reported Thursday evening that Mr. Trump may not move immediately though. But Ms. Sanders said that isn’t the case.

“Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,” the press secretary tweeted.

According to the report, Mr. Trump wants to have a well-qualified successor ready to go and wants the three-star general to make a graceful exit.

The past several days have seen numerous shakeups at the Trump White House — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was unceremoniously dumped on Twitter, his spokesman removed later that day Tuesday, and Gary Cohn quit as head of the National Economic Council last week over Mr. Trump’s steel tariffs.

