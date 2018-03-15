A Honduras citizen pleaded guilty yesterday for his role in a plot to set off a bomb in a Miami-area shopping, the Department of Justice said.

Vince Adolfo Solano, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of providing material support to ISIS. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for May 30.

Prosecutors allege Solano planned to detonate an explosive device at the Dolphin Mall west of Miami. Solano discussed the plot with a confidential informant and two undercover FBI agents. Just prior to his arrest, the FBI provided him with a fake bomb outside the mall, according to court documents.

Solano is also accused of making pro-ISIS statements and anti-U.S. sentiments in three videos, court papers allege.

The FBI and the South Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case.

