Sen. John Barrasso said Thursday that he is confident in CIA Director Mike Pompeo and believes he will be confirmed as secretary of state.

“He understands clearly, along with president, that to put America first means economically, means militarily, as well as politically,” The Wyoming Republican said on Fox News. “But if we want safety and security home, we want a world that is peaceful and stable.”

President Trump announced earlier this week that Mr. Pompeo would leave his CIA post to take over as secretary of state. Sen. Rand Paul has already said he would oppose both Mr. Pompeo and his replacement at the CIA, Gina Haspel, who has connections to enhanced interrogation techniques for terrorist suspects used in wake of Sept. 11.

Mr. Barrassso said he’s confident Mr. Pompeo’s nomination will get out of committee.

“I’m hoping to have Democratic support throughout the process as well,” he said.

