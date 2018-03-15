Sen. John Kennedy said Thursday that Republicans should look at Pennsylvania as a warning sign and see what the voters wanted to tell politicians.
“I mean we lost. We were supposed to win. it was a fairly safe Republican district. I think the voters, at least in that district, are trying to tell us something, and we ought to listen. I don’t think we ought to insult the American people and try to spin it,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said on CNN.
Democrat Conor Lamb, who has a slim lead over Republican Rick Saccone in the race, declared victory in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District in what was previously a Republican district. President Trump won in that same area by double-digit margins less than two years ago.
“If we’re making a mistake, I’d like to be corrected,” Mr. Kennedy said.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.