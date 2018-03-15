Sen. John Kennedy said Thursday that Republicans should look at Pennsylvania as a warning sign and see what the voters wanted to tell politicians.

“I mean we lost. We were supposed to win. it was a fairly safe Republican district. I think the voters, at least in that district, are trying to tell us something, and we ought to listen. I don’t think we ought to insult the American people and try to spin it,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said on CNN.

Democrat Conor Lamb, who has a slim lead over Republican Rick Saccone in the race, declared victory in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District in what was previously a Republican district. President Trump won in that same area by double-digit margins less than two years ago.

“If we’re making a mistake, I’d like to be corrected,” Mr. Kennedy said.

