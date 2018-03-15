Kellyanne Conway refused to comment Thursday about whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions should fire FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just days before he retires.

Mr. McCabe is set to retire Sunday, but CNN reported Wednesday that the Office of Professional Responsibility recommended that he be fired over allegedly misleading investigators surrounding the Clinton investigation. The final decision is up to Mr. Sessions. Mr. McCabe would lose his pension if he’s fired.

“It’s really about the accountability and fairness,” Mrs. Conway said on Fox News.

She said the issue isn’t about Mr. McCabe, but about the American people who would pay for his pension with their tax dollars. She said President Trump’s campaign victory was fueled by people who see situations like this and say the government isn’t working for them.

“I’m glad you’re shining a light on it because people do feel like they’re always outside the glass with their nose pressed looking in and saying, ‘This just isn’t fair to me,’ ” Mrs. Conway explained.



Mr. Sessions has yet to indicate what his decision on the situation may be.

