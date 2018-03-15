SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s Senate leader says an attorney and immigrant rights activist is the first person living in the country illegally to be named to a statewide appointment in the nation’s most populous state.
A Senate committee appointed Lizbeth Mateo as an adviser on college access and financial aid Wednesday.
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon framed the decision as a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
De Leon announced Mateo’s appointment the day after Trump visited California to view prototypes of his proposed border wall and a week after the U.S. Justice Department sued the state over policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
Mateo will advise the California Student Aid Commission to help low-income and marginalized people attend college. She was born in Mexico and moved to California with her parents at age 14.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.