Rep. Mark Walker said Thursday that Sen. Chuck Schumer’s reaction to the new round of sanctions against Russia shows how desperate Democrats are to tie President Trump to collusion allegations.

“I think he continues to try to draw, eventually, there’s some kind of collusion that exists with the Trump campaign,” Mr. Walker, North Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Treasury’s sanctions against Russia shows that Mr. Trump needs to allow special counsel Robert Mueller to do his work.

“It’s more clear than ever that the president must not interfere with the special counsel’s investigation in any way,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, said in a statement.

The sanctions include two Russian intelligence services as well as the Russians the special counsel’s team indicted earlier this year.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also said that the sanctions were “long overdue” and that Russia needs to be held to account.

