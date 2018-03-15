The company that built the collapsed Florida International University bridge sent out condolences just four hours after touting the opening on its Facebook page.

“Our family’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” Munilla Construction Management posted just after 3 p.m., not long after the 950-ton pedestrian bridge across Southwest 8th Street collapsed, causing multiple fatalities.

The company promised a full review and stressed that it wasn’t a corporate conglomerate in the post.

“MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist. We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way,” the company wrote.

But just before noon, the company’s Facebook page had a very different look regarding the just-completed Miami bridge.

The post previous to the “thoughts and prayers” note linked a Florida International University press release describing the movement of the bridge into place as a “special moment.”

The company that designed the bridge — FIGG Bridge Engineers — issued a similar statement, saying “our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

The company also said that “our deepest sympathies are with those affected by this accident,” before going on to note its clean record in such matters.

FIGG Engineering, company that designed the collapsed Miami bridge, says they will “fully cooperate with every authority in reviewing what happened and why.” https://t.co/kDVoWCdKJmpic.twitter.com/eOMpBLuWub — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2018

“We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before,” the company said, according to CBS News.

