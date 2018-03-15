New documents show ties between President Trump’s company and Stormy Daniels, the porn star who says she had an affair with the president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The documents, marked “highly confidential proceeding,” show Trump Organization lawyer Jill A. Martin as counsel for Essential Consultants LLC, the company established by Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen to exchange the $130,000 for Stephanie Clifford’s silence. Stephanie Clifford is Stormy Daniels’ real name. The paperwork was filed in Orange County, California, according to the report.

Mr. Cohen has long said that Mr. Trump was unaware of the payment and filed a temporary restraining order against Ms. Clifford to prevent her from discussing the alleged sexual encounter.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly denied a sexual relationship with Ms. Clifford.

