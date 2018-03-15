DEVELOPING:

MIAMI (AP) — A brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college Thursday, crushing at least five vehicles. Several people were seen being loaded into ambulances.

There was no immediate report of injuries or any fatalities from authorities, but CNN had reported that there were several dead.

The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

Firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles were at the scene.

The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven lane road that divided the university’s campus from the city of Sweetwater.

