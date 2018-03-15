Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel denied Thursday that personnel changes at the White House are an indication of dysfunction in the executive mansion.

“There is no chaos in the White House. Let me just tell you. There’s no chaos,” Ms. McDaniel said on Fox News.

She said that the recent shakeups are simply the administration trying to put the best people in the right job. The wave of hirings and firings include Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state and CIA Director Mike Pompeo moving over to take his place. Career intelligence official Gina Haspel is slated to take over at the CIA, and within the administration, communications director Hope Hicks also announced her plans to leave.

This also comes on the heels of a scandal regarding former aide Rob Porter who was dismissed earlier this year after allegations of physical and emotional abuse by his two ex-wives. Photographs showing one of his former spouses with a black eye that she claims came from Mr. Porter were also published. The White House has denied knowing the extent of the abuse.

Mr. Trump hinted at more possible changes in the future after announcing Mr. Tillerson’s dismissal, but no official announcements have been made by the White House.

“It is a White House that is focused on results and bringing the best people in. That’s what the president has done throughout his career and he’s continuing to do that as commander in chief,” Ms. McDaniel said.

