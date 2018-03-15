NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana senator is vowing to ban animals in airline overhead bins after a dog died in one, but some critics are asking why he doesn’t show the same urgency in calling for more gun control.

Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy tweeted Wednesday that he would file a bill stopping airlines from putting animals in the overhead compartments following news that a dog died on a United Airlines flight after a flight attendant told the owners to put the animal in one.

Twitter users quickly jumped on Kennedy for making his proposal on the same day that students nationwide walked out of school to protest gun violence and honor victims of the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting that left 17 dead.

“Parents lost their kids last month in a school shooting, kids are protesting all over the world to get the attention of lawmakers. A dog dies on a United Airline plane and Senator John Kennedy is trying to pass a bill that prohibits a dog for being in a overhead bin on a plane,” tweeted Calvin McNairl.

“Just imagine if our so-called leaders moved this quickly after 17 kids died in school from gun violence in Florida,” tweeted Aron Eisenberg.

“Senator John Kennedy knew the name of the dog that died on the plane. Could he give a name of any of the students that were killed?” asked Cheryl Astroski in a tweet.

“Kennedy will protect your pet dog but not your daughter. He will attack the airline industry but not the NRA. Another coward,” said Grace Laine of the Society of Secret Knitters.

Kennedy’s spokeswoman, Michelle Millhollon, said Thursday that his office declined to comment.

Kennedy recently said that in the wake of mass shootings, government should look more at “idiot control” instead of gun control, adding he doesn’t think “we need more gun control laws.”

Kennedy was discussing the Florida mass shooter on CNN’s ‘Newsroom’ with John Berman.

“I’m talking to the people who do this,” Kennedy said when asked about his use of the word “idiot.”

“Some of whom are mentally ill, and to them, I would say, okay, misuse of the word idiot, but I’m talking about other people, we just automatically assume some of these folks are mentally ill.”

