LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would expand the kinds of guns firearms teams can keep on college campuses has won final approval from Nebraska lawmakers.

Senators voted 46-0 on Thursday to let college- and university-sanctioned teams possess rifles, pistols and shotguns on campus. Current state law only lets them have rifles.

Sen. John Lowe, of Kearney, says his bill would give sports teams the option to store, compete or train with such firearms on campus.

The measure passed with little fanfare. Lawmakers have introduced a variety of gun-related bills this year, but few are likely to advance.

The measure still needs approval from Gov. Pete Ricketts to become law.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.