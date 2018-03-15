CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) - The star witness in the bribery trial of a former suburban New York county executive described the favors he bestowed on the politician who he said could help him with his business.
Ex-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano is accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks to help restaurateur Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans. Mangano’s wife is charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job.
Singh told the court Thursday he rented a building to the Republican at a discount, gave his office free food and bought him a $3,000 office chair.
The Manganos say they were longtime friends with Singh, and that any favors were because of their personal ties.
Also on trial is John Venditto, a former town supervisor. All three have pleaded not guilty to extortion, bribery and other charges.
