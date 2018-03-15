Rep. Ted Deutch said Thursday that the school safety billed passed in the House cannot be the only response to the mass shooting in Florida.

“Yes, this was a good bill, but we can’t allow the gun lobby or anyone else to let us — let anyone — believe that this is the response to the shooting,” Mr. Deutch, Florida Republican, said on CNN.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the Feb. 14 shooting, have made gun control a national movement. On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class for 17 minutes to represent the number of deaths one month after the massacre.

Mr. Deutch represents the district where the shooting took place and has also become a strong advocate for gun control.

“We know what we have to do to keep our schools and communities safe,” he said.

The school safety bill addresses a few concerns relating to mental health and training for school officials to handle dangerous situations, but does not include any gun control measures.

