TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate on gun issues (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Kansas legislators have narrowly rejected a proposal to make it illegal to use bump stocks to make semi-automatic rifles mimic fully automatic ones.

The vote Thursday in the state Senate was 20-20. It came on a proposed amendment to a bill sought by the state’s attorney general to clarify rules for allowing people who have permits to carry concealed weapons in other states to carry concealed while in Kansas.

Senators also were debating another amendment to allow someone to go to court to get guns removed from a family member’s home if they believe the family member is a danger to themselves or others.

The Senate’s debate came after it gave first-round approval to a bill designed to keep guns out of the hands of fugitives and domestic abusers.

___

3:25 p.m.

Kansas legislators are debating a bill designed to keep guns out of the hands of fugitives and domestic abusers and could consider other gun issues.

The Senate planned to take a final vote Thursday on the measure. The bill would make it a felony under state law for anyone convicted of domestic violence to possess a firearm within five years of conviction. It would also be illegal for fugitives to possess guns.

But senators expected to take up other gun proposals as well during their debate.

It already is a crime under federal law for domestic abusers to have guns. But supporters of the bill say federal courts and prosecutors are often too busy to handle such cases and a separate state law would allow prosecutions in state courts.

