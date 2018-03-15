The Trump administration announced Thursday a series of sanctions and cybersecurity actions targeting Russia for interfering with the 2016 election and other aggressions around the world.

The sanction hit 19 individuals and five entities from Russia that were involved in the 2016 election meddling and cyberattacks, including a cyberattack on the U.S. energy grid, according to national security officials who briefed reports.

“The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in U.S. elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure,” Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

He said it was part of a “broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia.”

National security officials pointed to the poisoning of a former spy in the U.K. with a military-grade nerve agent and aggression in Ukraine as some of the malicious actions by Russia.

Mr. Trump, who has long resisted personally speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been criticized for slow-walking sanctions.

“OK, it took 14 months, multiple indictments, and a poisoning in Britain … but … finally. Now we must protect our elections going forward. Trump Administration Sanctions Russians for Election Meddling and Cyberattacks,” tweeted Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat.

Mr. Trump was pressed again by reporters Thursday to blame Mr. Putin for the poisoning attack in the U.K.

Asked if Mr. Putin was behind it, Mr. Trump said, “It looks like it.”

“A very sad situation — it certainly looks like the Russians were behind it,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “Something that should never, ever happen. We’re taking it very seriously, as I think are many others.”

The sanctions include 13 individuals indicted in Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

“We are continuing to press back in meaningful ways,” said a senior national security official.

Those include Yevgeny Prigozhin, who’s a business operative tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin and known as “Putin’s chef.”

The sanctions also target the Internet Research Agency or IRA that Mr. Mueller said was behind much of the cyber meddling in the presidential election.

The penalties for the first time use new powers Congress passed last year to punish Moscow for election meddling. It targets both officials from the Russian spy agency FSB and Russia’s military intelligence agency GRU.

Treasury identified GRU and Russia’s military as interfering in the 2016 election and launching the NotPetya ransomeware attack that wreaked havoc last year across Europe and the U.S.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said that adding sanctions against the indicted Russians proved that Mr. Mueller probe wasn’t a “witch hunt,” as the president has claimed.

“It’s more clear than ever that the president must not interfere with the special counsel’s investigation in any way,” the New York Democrat said.

The chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee praised the Trump administration’s moves against Russia and said more needs to be done.

“Russian cyber actors have been weaponizing information and targeting critical U.S. infrastructure undeterred for years,” Chairman Ed Royce, California Republican, said in a statement. “As our midterm elections approach, we must send a clear message that attacks on our political process will not be tolerated.

Mr. Royce was a major force behind the congressional push last year to sanction Russia.

Saying “more must be done,” Mr. Royce said his committee will “keep pushing to counter Russian aggression.”

Earlier on Thursday, U.S., French and Germany leaders joined together with the U.K. to accuse Russia of orchestrating the nerve-agent attack.

In a joint statement, Mr. Trump, French President Emmanual Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May said they “abhor” the attack against Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, in Salisbury on March 4 — who remain hospitalized in critical condition. A police officer who came to the pair’s aid was also sickened.

“This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War,” the statement said.

“It is an assault on U.K. sovereignty and any such use by a State party is a clear violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and a breach of international law. It threatens the security of us all,” they said.

The statement added that “there is no plausible alternative explanation” to Russian responsibility to the attack on British soil and that Kremlin’s failure to respond to a “legitimate request” for an explanation “further underlines its responsibility.”

On Thursday, during a visit to the attack site in Wiltshire, Ms. May said: “we do hold Russia culpable for this brazen, brazen act and despicable act.”

Russia is soon expected to take retaliatory measures, however, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday wouldn’t reveal how Russia will react but did say the decision will come from Mr. Putin, “and there is no doubt that he will choose the option that best reflects Russian interests.”

British authorities have said Mr. Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent called Novichok, which was developed by the former Soviet Union during the end of the Cold War. It is believed to be 10 times more potent than other nerve agents such as VX and sarin and is highly undetectable.

• Dave Boyer and David Sands contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.

