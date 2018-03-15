WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. officials say a U.S. military helicopter has crashed in western Iraq with seven service members on board.

The officials say there is no indication at this point that the Pave Hawk helicopter was shot down.

The helicopter is used by the Air Force for combat search and rescue, and was in transit from one location to another when it went down Thursday afternoon near al-Qaim in Anbar Province.

Officials say rescuers are responding to the location, but other details were not yet available.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the crash before it was made public.

