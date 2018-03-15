MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A proposal that would ban certain guns with features like flash suppressors, secondary handgrips or folding stocks is being considered by Vermont lawmakers.

Democratic Rep. Martin LaLonde’s proposal calls for a ban on semiautomatic assault weapons and lays out criteria to specify which rifles, shotguns and pistols would fit the bill.

It would also ban the sale of new high-capacity magazines and establish a 10-day waiting period for all gun transfers.

Chris Bradley, president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, tells the Burlington Free Press that the legislation is meant to demonize popular weapons like the AR-15. He says his group will fight it “tooth and claw.”

LaLonde says his constituents in South Burlington have asked for stricter gun laws.

