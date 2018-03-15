CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Twitter spat has broken out between the West Virginia Republican Party chairwoman and a Democratic candidate for Congress that ended up with her questioning him for collecting a military pension.
The disagreement started Wednesday night when Melody Potter criticized U.S. House 3rd District candidate Richard Ojeda (oh-JED’-ah) for engaging with “liberal buddy” Michael Moore. Potter called the meeting with the filmmaker “a slap in the face to every hardworking West Virginian.”
After Ojeda responded that Potter believes a “weak kneed” Republican is going to defeat him, Potter replied, “at least I do not get money from the government ole’ Richard.”
Ojeda says the attack represents “new lows coming from a scared leadership.”
The West Virginia Democratic Party says the state GOP is “out of touch with our veterans.”
