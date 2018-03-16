TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Amtrak and New Jersey Transit have resumed normal service to and from New York’s Penn Station after crews repaired a 111-year-old bridge that was stuck open, meaning its tracks were not aligned.
But delays were expected to continue throughout Friday’s morning commute.
The Portal bridge became stuck around 4:20 a.m. Friday due to an unspecified mechanical issue. One track reopened around 8 a.m., while a second was back in service about 45 minutes later.
The Amtrak-owned span carries about 450 trains each day to and from New York
NJT’s Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines were affected by the delays. Midtown direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken.
NJ Transit is cross-honoring rail tickets on its buses, private carriers and ferries.
