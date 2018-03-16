FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Some officials in a Florida county where a school shooting left 17 people dead were considering a referendum to ban assault weapons but they feared possible fines and the state’s power to overturn it.
So instead, they will ask Broward County commissioners to add a straw vote to the ballot. A straw vote would give voters a voice but wouldn’t be binding.
Several students from Fort Lauderdale High School and a handful of other Broward residents spoke in favor of banning assault rifles at Friday’s Charter Review Commission meeting. A county attorney cautioned against a referendum. Others in favor of a ban feared such a move by the county would be overturned by the state and possibly bring a hefty fine.
State law prohibits local governments from passing gun restrictions.
