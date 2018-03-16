Chinese President Xi Jinping is ready to usher in an expanded era of restricted travel for citizens with poor “social credit” scores.

Citizens who habitually run afoul of a host of social norms in China have until May 1 to get their acts together or face curbed travel options. The Supreme People’s Court has posted signs detailing a new system based on the philosophy “once untrustworthy, always restricted.”

China’s National Development and Reform Commission’s website also released two statements on the system, which will prevent guilty parties from boarding planes and trains for up to one year, Reuters reported Friday.

Some violations include:

Spreading false information about terrorism.

Failure to pay social insurance.

Failure to pay fines.

Smoking on trains.

Reuters noted that a less comprehensive version of the policy — 6.15 million people are solely barred from air travel — existed based on statements by the Supreme People’s Court in early 2017.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.