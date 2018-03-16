President Trump on Friday pushed Sen. Dean Heller’s challenger to run for the House seat instead of competing in the Senate primary race.

“It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada and its unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Tarkanian is running against Mr. Heller in the Republican primary in Nevada. He was originally backed by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who left the White House last year to become involved in the midterm races.

Mr. Heller is seen as a more moderate member in the party who hesitated in supporting Mr. Trump in the 2016 election, but has since said he voted for the president.

It would be great for the Republican Party of Nevada, and it’s unity if good guy Danny Tarkanian would run for Congress and Dean Heller, who is doing a really good job, could run for Senate unopposed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.