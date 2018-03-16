President Trump spoke Friday with South Korea President Moon Jae-in about setting up denuclearization talks with the North, said the White House.

Mr. Trump said he wants to hold the historic face-to-face talks with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un before the end of May.

“Both leaders affirmed the importance of learning from the mistakes of the past, and pledged continued, close coordination to maintain maximum pressure on the North Korean regime,” the White House said in a statement.

Mr. Kim requested the talks, agreeing to cease nuclear weapons and missile tests, after severe economic sanctions were imposed on the Hermit Kingdom by the U.S. and other nations, including North Korea chief sponsor China.

Mr. Trump has demanded North Korea demonstrate its willingness to stop nuclear test before opening talks, an issue that came up in the call Mr. Moon.

“The two leaders agreed that concrete actions, not words, will be the key to achieving permanent denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” said the White House. “The two leaders expressed cautious optimism over recent developments and emphasized that a brighter future is available for North Korea, if it chooses the correct path.”

