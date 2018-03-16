Editorials from around New England:

RHODE ISLAND

Providence Journal, March 14

Just in case there’s any doubt, let’s make it clear: People should not be allowed to speed in school zones. And local communities should rigorously enforce the rules against those who endanger the public, especially children, around schools.

But there’s also something to be said for doing this in a fair and reasonable manner. And thousands of people are questioning whether Providence did so in setting up new speed cameras in the vicinity of schools.

The problem isn’t really the cameras. It’s the way the enforcement went from zero to 60 with such haste that thousands concluded the effort was more about raking in cash than making children safe.

During their first 33 days of operation, the cameras resulted in more than 12,000 speeding tickets, leading to what Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio said was the court’s longest-ever docket. Hundreds of people waited in line to appeal their $95 fines, and many of those fines were dismissed because of errors - some photos were too dark, some notices had contradictory information, some people received multiple notices for the same alleged violation. As Judge Caprio said, “The city has to get it right the first time.”

The numbers have continued to pile up since then, with more than 17,000 tickets issued as of last week through five cameras installed within a quarter mile of city schools. Six additional cameras have also been installed and are issuing warnings. They will start issuing fines next week.

City officials say they predicted the cameras would raise $500,000 over the course of a year. Instead, the first five raised $607,600 in two months, fueling concerns that the effort was primarily a “cash grab.”

Interestingly, our system of representative democracy seems remarkably responsive when people get angry enough, particularly in an election year.

State lawmakers, who passed legislation two years ago to unleash the speed cameras on wayward motorists, now think some modifications may be in order. Rep. Robert Craven, D-North Kingstown, the chief sponsor of the original legislation, said he will introduce a modification that requires warnings for first and possibly second offenses and limits tickets to a shorter period before and after schools are in session. He also wants to reduce the fines to $50, allowing them to rise for repeat offenders.

Providence City Council Chairman David Salvatore, while noting that Providence ought to crack down on aggressive driving, acknowledged the city should get it right. “We have a responsibility to our residents and visitors that public safety measures are implemented fairly, openly and without causing unreasonable hardship,” Mr. Salvatore said. The city must take care that enforcement is not so punishing and inexact that generally careful drivers will simply stop coming to the city, for fear of being hit with fines.

But, whatever adjustments are made, let’s not forget that many motorists deserve such tickets. Communities should remain committed to making their school zones safe. Anyone who walks around the city knows full well that self-centered drivers routinely endanger pedestrians, arrogantly roaring through crosswalks and speeding at will. The worst offenders should be stopped.

MASSACHUSETTS

Cape Cod Times, March 10

The notion that educators should carry concealed weapons appears to be popular with a certain segment of the population, but by and large, that population does not appear to include educators. Perhaps that’s because teachers are more accustomed to relying on fact-based inquiry, where data dictates what works and what does not. This reliance of facts, however, flies in the face of the feeling of some, who inexplicably believe that adding more weapons to volatile situations will result in something other than more violence.

The Feb. 14 shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida created an almost predictable outcome in many senses. First, gun control advocates began pushing anew for legislation that would limit access to certain firearms. Then, the National Rifle Association, no stranger to controversy, almost immediately began proposing more guns, rather than fewer, as the solution to the danger facing students across the United States.

Finally, as if executing a well-rehearsed dance (which in truth it was, for it has been performed many, many times before), lawmakers on the local, state, and federal levels announced indignantly that this horror would not stand, and then promptly returned to their respective offices to do little regarding the issue.

In fact, the only two new wrinkles in this tragic pas de deux between gun rights advocates and gun control advocates came from two unexpected quarters. First, a group of students from Parkland, Florida, banded together to repeatedly and loudly proclaim that this time, things would be different; that this time, students would not stand down and wait for the grown-ups to finally begin acting like grown-ups and do something substantive to halt the senseless slaughter of children that seems to play out like grotesque clockwork every couple of years. Their efforts have already borne some fruit, as Florida legislators have toughened gun laws there.

The second surprise came from voices within the NRA and the White House that the solution to the nation’s fears concerning the safety of their children lies within the schools themselves. Namely, that teachers and other school staff should be armed so that they could potentially stop an attacker from inflicting mass casualties.

Although the volume behind this latest call for more guns rather than fewer in our schools was louder than it had been before, it was not the first time such backward logic had been presented. In fact, immediately after the 2012 shootings at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, left more than two dozen dead, including young children, some in the pro-gun movement called for the arming of educators as the logical solution to school violence.

One thing the NRA has not done, however, is survey those who it would arm. Fortunately, others have. One month after Sandy Hook, the National Education Association - one of the largest teachers’ union in the country - polled its membership to get a sense of where teachers stood on the issue. What the NEA discovered was that the overwhelming majority of teachers - 68 percent - were against the idea of arming themselves in a school setting.

Incidentally, other results of the survey showed that 90 percent favored more extensive background checks before a person could purchase a weapon at gun shows or private sales; that 76 percent favored banning the sale and possession of military-style semi-automatic weapons to anyone other than members of law enforcement or the military; and that 69 percent favored banning the sale or possession of high-capacity magazines.

And although those surveys were conducted four years ago, a recent story in the Cape Cod Times suggested that locally, at least, that sentiment remains the case. None of the teachers, law enforcement officials, or administrators interviewed for a story on arming educators believed that it was a good idea, despite the fact that some already have permits to carry weapons, albeit not in a school setting. Massachusetts state law prohibits anyone other than law enforcement officials from carrying a gun on school grounds.

And although there are more than a dozen states that permit teachers to carry weapons on campus, there is very little evidence showing the efficacy of such an approach. Many in law enforcement, in fact, have cautioned against such a move, noting that a gun in the hands of a person not trained in managing crisis situations could prove to be more of a deadly liability than a life-saving asset.

Hopefully, those who are truly concerned for the well-being of students and staff members in our schools will focus their collective energies on strategies that will help prevent another tragedy from happening, rather than pushing those who stand in front of our children to take on a role that they are neither qualified to handle, nor interested in doing.

CONNECTICUT

The Connecticut Post, March 15

Prohibition ended in 1933, but Connecticut is still clinging to some vestiges of it - to the detriment of consumers.

For far too long, the state has meddled in the pricing of alcohol by package stores, artificially trying to bolster the business. Connecticut, the only state with minimum bottle pricing requirements for wine and spirits, should come into the 21st century and eliminate the pricing practice. Now.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has been trying to do this since taking office seven years ago, but resistance from lobbying groups of primarily small shop owners has stymied this progress. It was hard enough getting the General Assembly to lift the ban in 2012 on Sunday sales.

Malloy is trying again to remove the minimum bottle pricing and this time has shrewdly linked it with lifting barriers on the rapidly growing craft brewing and distilling industries in the state.

While consumers would benefit from lower prices possible without the artificial mandated levels, the state also could benefit with increased revenue. And that might be the most compelling argument for change this session.

No fewer than 114 people, including the governor, submitted testimony in a public hearing before the General Law Committee last week on House Bill 5036: An Act Promoting Craft Breweries and Distilleries and Price Fairness.

The bill proposed by Malloy would let craft distilleries serve mixed drinks, remove the 9-liter limit for off-site consumption for breweries and allow package stores to fill growlers, containers to transport beer. Also, the bill would eliminate the price fixing to allow more flexibility, and remove the requirement that wholesalers post a suggested retail price.

“This state-mandated price fixing creates an anti-competitive environment where business owners have fewer rights than any other industry,” Malloy said in his testimony, “and Connecticut consumers ultimately suffer.”

Under the present pricing system, a retailer cannot sell below the fixed price, regardless of cost, which can increase profits and indicate a reason the industry has opposed the change.

But smaller package stores would still maintain protections, Henry Talmage, executive director of the Connecticut Farm Bureau Association, pointed out, such as prohibiting quantity discounts that would benefit big box stores; requiring that wholesalers sell at the same price to all retailers; and limiting the maximum number of package stores in each town.

Connecticut might be losing as much as 12 percent of spirits, 15 percent of wine and 16 percent of beer volumes because of the lack of price competition, according to the Distilled Spirits Council. Removing the fixed pricing would open $5.2 million to $8.1 million in new revenue to the state, according to council testimony.

Craft breweries are a growing industry in the state, with about 65 operating and several dozen more planned. Removing the limit of how much can be sold for off-site consumption would open opportunities. Similarly, a Senate bill would allow the sale of wine from Connecticut’s many farm wineries to be sold in grocery stores.

Connecticut needs to get its alcohol laws aligned with modern times.

MAINE

Portland Press Herald, March 16

What is an 11-year-old with mental illness doing in prison?

The short answer is: because that’s where the system wants him, and the system is fundamentally broken.

While there’s debate over the specifics of the future of Long Creek Youth Development Center, Maine’s only youth prison, there is general agreement that the system is not working, and that youth corrections in Maine should look different than it does now. But that transformation is slow in coming.

Three reports in the last year have detailed how the youth corrections system is failing Maine kids, and now that failure has another face - one with two missing teeth.

A federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine alleges that an 11-year-old with severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, charged with misdemeanor crimes after acting out at a public swimming pool, was denied treatment during his 39-day stay at Long Creek.

According to the lawsuit, the boy’s condition deteriorated, his behavior escalated and eventually there was a confrontation and he was slammed by two guards face first into a metal bed frame, knocking out his front teeth.

The boy was kept from seeing the oral surgeon on staff for six days. His mother was not notified of the injury, and when she arrived at Long Creek for a visit, she was told that her son had fallen, the suit alleges.

A few days later, a judge found the boy not competent to stand trial. His charges were dismissed, and he was released from the prison to which he should never have been sent in the first place.

The boy’s story is extreme but not unique. Kids whose criminal actions are the result of mental illness, and whose absent or overwhelmed parents cannot handle them at home, are charged with crimes and sent to Long Creek because there is nothing else to do with them. They are entered into a corrections system that is not equipped to deal with them, and in fact makes things worse.

A better system would take the money being used on youth incarceration and spend it instead on community-based programs.

A better system would keep the boy at home, or at a hospital, and provide him and his family with the support he needs to get well.

A better system would recognize that no sick child should end the day locked in a room surrounded by people who see his illness as criminal.

The Department of Corrections says it is working toward such a system. While the department has resisted calls to close Long Creek, the number of inmates has fallen to roughly 65, down from more than 300 in 1997 and more than 180 just five years ago.

Eventually, Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick has said, Long Creek will house few inmates, as those with mental health issues will be moved to psychiatric facilities.

But the state has released no details on such a plan, and the casualties are mounting.

The reports critical of Long Creek - by the state’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Group, the prison’s Board of Visitors and a group of Maine-based researchers - followed the 2016 suicide of 16-year-old Charles Maisie Knowles of Vassalboro, a transgender boy who was in Long Creek awaiting trial on a felony arson charge.

In its review of Knowles’ death, the Board of Visitors said Long Creek “is not medically equipped to deal with the delicate needs of these vulnerable youth.” Without changes, the report said, more harm will come to inmates.

Just a few months later, the 11-year-old boy was being locked in one of Long Creek’s rooms.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

The Concord Monitor, March 16

In every one of the 50 states and on overseas military bases, they walked out. The kids walked out. They did it for the dead of Columbine, and Newtown, and Parkland - for all the towns and schools branded by tragedy - and they did it for themselves and their classmates. They did it for the kids not yet in school and not yet born. They did it because the adults, a group they will join soon enough, have never been very good at hearing - really hearing - the concerns of young people, even when it’s the kids’ blood being spilled in classrooms or on foreign battlefields.

The Monitor’s editorial board and many columnists and letter writers have demanded that the leaders of this state and nation do something meaningful to reduce gun violence, and so we won’t rehash the various arguments here. All we will say is that something fundamental is broken, and the people with the power to fix it are unwilling to do so because they lack courage or insist on misinterpreting the Second Amendment. Others simply seem to care more about easy access to guns than they do human lives. But today we would rather talk about the kids, because collectively they will be the game-changer. Just wait.

In the days leading up to the walkout, it was refreshing to see that the kids had the support of a lot of school teachers and administrators around the country. But there were some school districts that suspended kids who participated, and conspiracy-prone critics suggested they were mere pawns in the gun-control debate. Other adults and students, even those sympathetic to the students’ cause, dismissed the whole thing as a big waste of time. On that matter, Audrey Carlson, a junior at Concord High School, said to the Monitor’s Leah Willingham: “There’s been a lot of debate that things aren’t going to change just by walking out of school. It’s got to be a bigger social change - like by talking to people that you wouldn’t normally talk to - and just try to create a bigger sense of community, and make sure no one feels alone.”

We agree that the walkout alone will not change policy, but the kids should be proud of the moment they created. Look at the front pages of the Monitor, the Union Leader, and the Globe and Herald in Boston. Look at the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal. Turn on the TV. Log on to news websites. Scroll through social media feeds. The walkout mattered, the voices carried. We believe the kids will keep finding ways to be heard, and soon enough they will vote.

The game-changers will vote.

There will come a time when the NRA’s money won’t be enough to reserve a politician’s seat, when even the most absurd display of gerrymandering won’t protect gun industry stooges from defeat at the polls, when the cries of “Enough” finally drown out the idiocy of the “Guns for Teachers” crowd.

The clock started ticking on Wednesday.

VERMONT

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus, March 16

Sen. Bernie Sanders should come clean with Vermonters. The state’s junior U.S. senator has represented the state in Congress since 1991 and in the Senate since 2007. For most of that time he has been a strong voice for the state and the social justice issues that many of its voters hold dear.

But judging from his travel, Sanders is acting more like a candidate for president than one of Vermont’s two representatives in the Senate.

He’s visited 28 states since the 2016 election, according to CNN. Some of that is understandable, since he is a draw with a proven ability to raise money, and was on a book tour besides. But Vermonters are right to wonder whether all this travel is also a reflection that Sanders is continuing his run for president and thinks he has simply outgrown Vermont.

Looking at Sanders’ official Twitter feed, it’s easy to draw that conclusion. In fact, it’s hard to tell that he’s from Vermont at all. For sure, he tweets about a lot of issues that many Vermonters care about.

There are tweets about the Washington culture of campaign finance corruption, the evils of income inequality, foreign affairs, the Koch brothers, health care, taxes, higher education, the harm of bank deregulation, immigration and the need for gun control.

But rarely does Sanders have much to say about the state itself or the people he was elected to serve.

To find a Sanders tweet specific to Vermont, you have to go all the way back to Feb. 22, when Sanders applauded the Vermont Senate for passing a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15.

Sen. Patrick Leahy’s feed, in contrast, leaves no doubt about which state he represents. It contains a lot of Vermont-related tweets.

Which, come to think of it, might explain why Sanders so rarely grants interviews to Vermont media; it’s not easy to talk about a place from 35,000 feet.

It seems that since his 2016 presidential bid elevated him to national political rock-star status, the “junior senator from Vermont” has morphed into the de facto “senior senator from CNN.”

The fact that Sanders seems to pay scant attention to Vermont doesn’t mean he is ignoring the state. He has a small army of staffers - larger than the population of Buels Gore, so far as we can tell - many of whom are no doubt dedicated to addressing the concerns of constituents in the Green Mountain State. That’s good, we suppose, but it’s not the same as having a senator who is actively engaged with the state, its people and its issues.

It’s OK if Sanders still has presidential ambitions. In fact, the country could probably benefit from a lot of his positions becoming policy, or at least from a robust discussion of the issues that make up the Sanders agenda.

It’s also OK if Sanders - who has all but declared that he’s running for reelection in November - decides to seek another term representing Vermont in the Senate.

But when he makes his re-election announcement, Sanders should also say, straight up, whether he plans to run for president again.

Vermonters are entitled to know whether the candidate who says he wants to be their senator really wants to be their senator, or just wants to draw the paycheck while he uses the position as a springboard to higher office. It’s the difference between wanting the job and merely wanting the position.

If the latter is the case, it would hardly make Sanders unique. As President Lyndon Johnson once famously said, “whenever most senators look in a mirror, they see a president.”

Sanders could also draw a lesson from former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, who passed on another term in 2003 to focus on his bid for president in 2004.

Sanders coming clean on his intentions would allow Vermonters to decide for themselves whether the state deserves to be represented by someone for whom the state is more than an afterthought.

