ATHENS, Greece (AP) - A Greek court on Friday rejected another request from Turkey for the extradition of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece in July 2016 after a failed military coup.

The Athens appeals court ruled that the men would not get a fair trial in Turkey and would face inhumane treatment there if extradited. Turkey argues that the men were involved in the coup.

Greek courts have already rejected two previous Turkish demands for the extradition of the eight, who flew to Greece in a military helicopter the day after the coup.

The case of the servicemen has increased tension between the two neighbors and NATO allies, which are regional rivals that came to the brink of war three times since 1974 over the island nation of Cyprus and Aegean Sea territorial rights.

Examining the new Turkish request, the Athens court ruled that most of the accusations have already been rejected during hearings of the previous requests. It also found that additional charges that the men belonged to an armed terrorist group and were involved in attempted murders had no solid grounding.

Prosecutor Evgenia Kyvelou had earlier recommended that the men should not be extradited.

