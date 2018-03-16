Rep. Jim Himes said Friday that the U.S. should’ve retaliated with cyberattacks against Russia as the country’s aggressive actions have continued to grow.

“I would have urged an exercise of our own cyber capabilities. And I would’ve have done it in a way that wouldn’t have created casualties in Russia, but you can imagine any number of things,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

He said the new Treasury sanctions against Russia were a good first step, but there needs to be more action from the U.S. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin only responds to strength and that this move is more of a “slap on the wrist.”

“It’s a small step in the right direction, but it’s not enough. And I don’t just level that criticism at the Trump administration, I level that criticism at the previous admin as well,” he said.

