John McEntee, former personal assistant to President Trump, lost his job this week due to a “frequent” gambling habit, according to a Washington Post report out Friday.
Mr. McEntee was dismissed this week and reassigned to work for Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign for unknown reasons.
Friday’s report indicates that he posed a security risk due to his gambling, and fears he could be subject to outside influences. He reportedly gambles thousands of dollars at a time. The gambling was not illegal, but it posed enough concern for him to be dismissed.
Mr. McEntee served as a body man for Mr. Trump, joining the campaign in 2015 as a volunteer and following him into the White House after the election. He did not comment to The Post for the story.
