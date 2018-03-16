MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi judge has dismissed charges against a mayor and his wife after they refused to testify against each other months after she called officers to report an allegation of domestic violence.

Attorneys for Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha King, tell news outlets that the couple did not wish to pursue the misdemeanor simple assault charges against each other.

Natasha King called the department Oct. 20 to report a fight between her and her husband in their home the previous night. According to an officer’s report, she said the two argued before he “punched her” and she scratched him.

Justice Court Judge Danny Guice III dismissed the case Thursday.

In a statement, the mayor said he and his wife are “thankful that this ordeal is over.”

