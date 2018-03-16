White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly reassured West Wing employees Friday that there are no more staff moves planned, pushing back against media reports of further pending changes among President Trump’s advisers.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Kelly spoke with White House staff and assured them that there were “no immediate personnel changes at this time.”

In the wake of Mr. Trump’s firing of Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson on Tuesday, there have been numerous reporters of other staffing changes afoot, including national security adviser H.R. McMcMaster and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

The president himself has said in recent days that there will always be change in his administration, and that he’s still contemplating more moves.

