NEW YORK (AP) - The Long Island Rail Road suspended service on four of its branches because of a large fire at a recycling plant near the tracks east of the Jamaica station.

Service was suspended in both directions on Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Oyster Bay, Hempstead branches after the fire started shortly after 1 p.m. Friday. Limited eastbound service was restored on some lines by 5 p.m.

The LIRR said it would run extra trains from Penn Station to Babylon, where travelers would be able to connect to other lines.

More than 160 firefighters responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Stiff winds spread thick, gray smoke from the fire scene and hampered firefighters’ efforts to bring the fire under control.

