Vice President Mike Pence is heading to New Hampshire for an event hosted by the pro-Trump group America First Policies, WMUR reported on Friday.

The talk is dubbed as a “policy event” in downtown Manchester on March 22. Mr. Pence was already slated to be in the Granite State for a fundraiser for Gov. Chris Sununu.



Visits to New Hampshire often come with presidential speculations considering the state’s first-in-the-nation primary status. And amid rumors that President Trump could face challenges from Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, the trip comes with some speculation about solidifying the president’s support in the state.







