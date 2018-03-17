ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are urging military leaders to locate a major U.S. Army project in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Georgia’s congressional delegation cites the city’s proximity to technology firms, universities, military bases and the world’s busiest airport.

The Army Futures Command is part of the military’s efforts to restructure how it researches, develops and acquires new equipment.

Military officials have said there are “multiple locations” under consideration for the Army Futures Command.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

