AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - U.S. immigration officials have agreed to release a Salvadoran woman who said a guard groped her inside an immigration detention facility.
Advocates said in a statement Saturday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided Friday to grant deferred action to Laura Monterrosa-Flores, who has been held for months at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center outside of Austin.
Earlier this month, ICE officials agreed to release Monterrosa-Flores on a weekly basis to receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Advocates say that she attempted suicide in January after being denied a request for mental health care.
While The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, Monterrosa-Flores has agreed to come forward publicly.
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued on Monterrosa-Flores‘ behalf.
