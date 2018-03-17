Maybe they’re tired of the winter, or suffering from political fatigue. Whatever the reason, Americans are dropping an unprecedented $5.9 billion on St. Patrick’s Day this year according to the National Retail Federation. A decade ago, Americans were spending about half that amount.

“The holiday falls on a Saturday this year, so Americans will have more time to splurge a little,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the retail group, which expects 149 million adults to celebrate the day.

Eight-out-of-10 will wear green, 31 percent plan to make a special dinner and 27 percent will head off to a party at a bar or restaurant. A quarter will decorate their house in an Irish theme and 15 percent plan to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade. Nine percent will throw their own party.

Meanwhile, some Irish-Americans continue to protest stereotypes that appear on St. Patrick’s Day — such as T-shirt mottoes which say things like “Irish today, hung over tomorrow,” “I’m so Irish my liver hurts” and “I’ll be Irish in a few beers.”

These wearables are sold by such major retailers as Amazon and Walmart.

“Despite repeated attempts to engage in meaningful discussion with Amazon they continue to sell products that defame our Irish heritage. Amazon often positions itself as a progressive, diverse, forward thinking company. This only makes their promoting products that denigrate Irish Americans more outrageous, as it sends a clear message that they do not consider our heritage worthy of the courtesy they freely extend others,” writes Neil Cosgrove, a political liaison for the Ancient Order of Hibernians, a fraternal organization founded in 1836 for Irish Catholics in the U.S.

The organization is now circulating a public petition directed at Amazon, specifically founder Jeff Bezos.

“You have been quoted, Mr. Bezos, as saying that ‘diversity and inclusion are not just good for business, but simply right.’ Should not those noble sentiments extend to include Irish Americans Mr. Bezos?” states the petition.

Kevin B. Westley, a New York-based radio host and Irish dance teacher, challenged his local Walmart stores to stop selling the offensive T-shirts in 2014 and even bought $1,500 worth of the shirts himself to lower the public supply. Mr. Westley succeeded in his quest for the most part, only to discover this year that the retail giant was selling the shirts online.

Mr. Westley has since renewed his campaign, issued his own call to action, and criticized Walmart via social media and online podcasts.

“What a disgrace,” he wrote on his Facebook page, offering images of T-shirts which read “I’m not Irish, I just want to be drunk,” “I’m so Irish I sweat alcohol,” among many other slogans.

Mr. Westley’s quest has not gone unnoticed in Ireland.

“He’s on a one-man mission to take on the American corporate giants and stamp out Irish stereotypes that depict Irish people as drunks,” noted Today’s FM, a top-rated radio station based in Dublin which recently profiled the activist.

