STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Bailey McDaniel is not one to shy away from a fight.

The 22-year-old Mississippi State University senior admittedly already had a reputation around campus for being an outspoken activist before the past few weeks - before being at the center of a lawsuit with the city of Starkville.

“I just wanted a parade,” McDaniel said of recent tension surrounding her and the city she lives in. “I just want my rights.”

McDaniel and members of MSU’s LGBTQ+ Union sat before the Starkville Board of Aldermen on Feb. 20, awaiting a vote for a permit on a proposed gay pride parade that would have been the city’s first. The parade was to be part of a larger event, Starkville Pride - a two-day festival at the end of March. But the night ended in defeat for McDaniel and her allies as the board approved a motion to deny the request to the group.

“That’s the last year of my life working toward this, over in that flash,” she said. “That’s the past four years of my life working here. That’s 22 years of my life that they just said no to in five seconds. They don’t know what that meant to us. They didn’t understand. And I don’t understand how they didn’t understand. I’m asking for a parade. I’m not asking for anything else. It’s just shocking. I’m just a college kid trying to do something to help. I don’t know how you can look at someone and tell them no just based on who they are.”

The news spread like wildfire, giving a worldwide spotlight to McDaniel and Starkville. But, according to her, she didn’t want any of that notoriety - she just wanted her rights.

Her public attention garnered some local disdain, but she continued her fight.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill called McDaniel “passionate.”

“I don’t believe she envisioned or intended to create the turmoil that has ensued,” Spruill said. “I believe that she simply thought that she and her friends in the LGBTQ community were welcome in Starkville. She believed that they could do what so many other communities had done throughout the country including Mississippi, and that is to have a Pride Parade to celebrate their membership in the community and their acceptance as our friends and neighbors. I applaud her strength and bravery in the face of such an unanticipated controversy.”

On March 6, the Starkville Board of Aldermen reconvened - two weeks to the day - and held another vote, with the parade now being allowed.

McDaniel called the vote a “complicated win.”

“I didn’t let myself get my hopes up because I didn’t want to be hurt again,” she said. “I was really excited when the vote came down, but I wasn’t relieved. Their minds weren’t changing, it was just a formality for how they dealt with it. I’m just glad we get to go back to what the true issue is and I’m glad they made the right decision this time.”

Originally from Corinth, McDaniel’s beliefs in equal rights came from her upbringing with her grandparents, who she said instilled in her that you treat the CEO of a company the same as you do the man who picks up the garbage.

“That’s just how things were,” she said.

Majoring in criminology at MSU, McDaniel said she always wanted to help in any way she could.

“I’ve always been really interested in how (the police) work because I’ve always seen the police as an institution that I can go to for safety,” she said. “When I got older, I realized how many people and how many communities didn’t feel safe with the police. I went to MSU because I wanted to be the cop that changed that. I wanted to know more about how crime affects different populations and to just get a better understanding of how that entire world works. I was always interested but never knew anything academically about it.”

After dipping her toes in the political pool the past few years, McDaniels is setting her sights on a different profession after graduating in May. She is planning to attend law school.

“It shifted for me,” she said. “I realized that I have powers and passion that I can use for a lot of good. My drive for change would be better used in law because I would be able to implement more change and I think it’s an institution that would be more accepting of who I am.”

Seeking to practice public interest law, McDaniel hopes she can be a force for good on college campuses to make sure civil rights are being upheld and that victims have a voice.

“That’s important to me, obviously,” she said.

But after that? She’ll be back, she says.

“I do want to come back and run for office in this state,” she said. “Ideally, I would run for attorney general or something dealing with law. I’m coming back to Mississippi to run. If we don’t start to make the change, who will?”

