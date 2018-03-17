President Trump celebrated the firing of former FBI honcho Andrew McCabe, lauding his ouster days before retirement as a “great day for Democracy.”

“Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy,” the president tweeted early Saturday. “Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

Mr. McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey, whom Mr. Trump fired last year, have been frequently criticized by the president for turning the bureau into a political weapon.

Mr. McCabe, the No. 2 man at the FBI before he took leave in January pending retirement, has been linked to mishandling the Hillary Clinton email investigation and attempts to undermine Mr. Trump’s presidency.

He was fired Friday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the Justice Department’s inspector general recommended the dismissal based on an internal review.

“The FBI expects every employee to adhere to the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability,” Mr. Sessions said in a statement.

Mr. McCabe, who could lose an FBI pension worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, responded in a statement saying that he was the victim of Mr. Trump’s “ongoing war with the FBI.”

“The attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement and intelligence professionals more generally,” he said.

