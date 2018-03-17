TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Federal border officers have arrested a Tucson woman on suspicion of trying to smuggle drugs from Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the 21-year-old’s vehicle was subjected to a secondary search at the Port of Nogales on Wednesday night.
One of the agency’s drug canines led officers to the discovery of 2 -1/2 pounds of heroin.
They also found 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
The drugs in total were worth an estimated $49,300.
Authorities seized the drugs and the car. The woman, who was not identified, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.
