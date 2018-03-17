The University of Maryland, Baltimore County made history Friday night in the NCAA tournament and the Retrievers did so with a strong local flavor in the runaway win over the University of Virginia.

Jairus Lyles, who played at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville and hails from Silver Spring, contributed 28 points to the win as UMBC became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA event.

And it was not close as Retrievers hounded the University of Virginia 74-54 in the South Region in Charlotte.

Jourdan Grant, a senior guard from Bowie, Maryland and Archbishop Spaulding in Severn, had eight points off the bench for UMBC. The roster also includes Ishmail Jabbie, a junior guard from Bowie who went to Eleanor Roosevelt High in Greenbelt.

“Every kid wants to get away from home,” Grant said in a 2016 interview, about possibly going out of state for college. “It is not bad being 30 minutes away. At the end of the day I was happy where I am.”

The local ties also extend to the coaching staff for the Retrievers.

The head coach for UMBC is Ryan Odom, a 1996 graduate of Hampden-Sydney in central Virginia. “He is a great student and I love him to death,” Odom said of Grant.

An assistant coach for the Retrievers is Eric Skeeters, a 1997 graduate of Coppin State in Baltimore.

The No. 16 seed had lost the first 135 times against a No. 1 seed, according to CBS Sports.

The UMBC Retrievers will now take on the No. 9 seed Kansas State Wildcats on Sunday. The game tips off at 7:45 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on the truTV network.

