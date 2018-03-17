FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) - Authorities in southern Colorado have begun assessing damage from a wildfire that started on a U.S. Army installation, jumped the post boundary and destroyed an unknown number of structures.

El Paso County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Natalie Sosa said Saturday that property owners in the area were being asked not to return home until further notice.

At least 250 houses were evacuated after the fire broke out at Fort Carson outside Colorado Springs as infantry and helicopter units trained for an upcoming deployment.

An elementary school in the nearby town of Fountain was evacuated as a precaution.

The combined fires had burned about 3 square miles (8 square kilometers) by Friday night.

