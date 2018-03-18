Lose your pension because you were fired days before you reached 20 years of service? Democratic congressmen will come to your rescue.

Andrew McCabe was fired as FBI deputy director by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday; he would have been eligible to retire with full benefits on Sunday, and had in fact announced his plan to do so.

Enter Democratic Reps. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.

On Saturday, Mr. Pocan offered the former FBI No. 2 a job, which, under federal pension rules, would extend his federal government service for at least the presumably required few days.

“My offer of employment to Mr. McCabe is a legitimate offer to work on election security,” Mr. Pocan told reporters in a statement. “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of American democracy and both Republicans and Democrats should be concerned about election integrity.”

And when contacted by The Washington Post for comment, a McCabe spokeswoman didn’t dismiss the possibility.

“We are considering all options,” Melissa Schwartz said.

But Mr. Pocan may have to wait in line.

Andrea Mitchell tweeted about the possibility of Mr. McCabe’s getting around the firing by having a friendly congressman hire him — and Mr. Moulton threw his hat into the “hire McCabe” ring.

“Would be happy to consider this. The Sixth District of MA would benefit from the wisdom and talent of such an experienced public servant,” Mr. Moulton tweeted.

