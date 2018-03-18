President Trump on Sunday used his Twitter platform to try and discredit James Comey and Andrew McCabe, whose FBI careers were cut short amid acrimony over the Russian-meddling probe and how the bureau handled probes into the Clinton family.

Both men reportedly kept memos detailing their interactions with Mr. Trump, which could factor into Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of any ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, or fuel potential obstruction of justice charges against the president.

Mr. Trump downplayed their relevance on Twitter.

“Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me. I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Comey, who was fired in May, told Congress he kept detailed notes on each of his interactions with Mr. Trump, including a meeting in which the president allegedly told the lawman to lay off former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was ousted for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about phones calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Mr. McCabe, who was fired as deputy FBI director Friday, now says he compiled a similar set of notes about his own meetings with Mr. Trump, according to the Associated Press.

The deputy director was fired two days before his retirement from the bureau, putting his pension at risk and escalating the feud between Mr. Trump and federal law enforcement agencies.

Mr. McCabe lost his job after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded Mr. McCabe misled investigators about his role in allowing FBI officials to speak to reporters at The Wall Street Journal about a corruption investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Mr. Trump hailed the firing as a “great day for Democracy” and called for the Mueller probe to end, saying there was “no collusion and there was no crime.”

Mr. McCabe fired back Friday night, releasing a statement saying Mr. Trump scapegoated him as part of an effort to discredit Mr. Mueller.

The president’s is lobbing new attacks on the probe itself, tweeting early Sunday the investigative team is stacked against him: “Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans? Another Dem recently added…does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!”

