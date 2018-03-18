DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will give a free public talk next month at Duke University.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports Haley will give the Terry Sanford Distinguished Lecture, “Confronting Today’s Global Governance Challenges,” on April 5.

Haley has supported continued sanctions against Russia for its actions against Ukraine and programs in support of human rights. At the U.N. Security Council, she negotiated for the unanimous passage of the strongest sanctions ever placed on North Korea.

Peter Feaver, who will interview Haley, is a professor of political science and public policy and director of Duke’s Program in American Grand Strategy. He says Haley “has earned a reputation as a forthright and compelling articulator of America’s role.”

About 1,000 free tickets are available starting Tuesday.

