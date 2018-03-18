Former CIA Director John Brennan intensified his war of words with President Trump Saturday, saying America will “triumph” over the president.

“When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history,” Mr. Brennan tweeted in response to the president celebrating the Justice Department’s firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Mr. Brennan told the president, “You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you.”

Earlier this month, Mr. Brennan criticized the president as “small, petty, and banal with your tweets.”

“Your insecurity is well deserved, as is your concern over Russia investigation,” he said.

Mr. Brennan led the CIA under President Barack Obama, until Mr. Trump took office.

