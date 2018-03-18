The federal government may soon get an ally in its battle with California over its sanctuary laws.

According to a report in the Orange County Register, the city of Los Alamitos will vote Monday on a ordinance to exempt itself from SB54 (aka the California Values Act), which limits cooperation between law enforcement and immigration authorities.

The ordinance says the state’s sanctuary law violates the U.S. Constitution and thus the council “finds that it is impossible to honor our oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States” if the state law applies in the city.

Annie Lai, co-director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at UC Irvine, told the OC Register that “it looks like they’re setting themselves up for litigation.”

But the mayor and other other council member both told the Register they were leaning toward passing the ordinance and the paper did not cite any council member as actively and publicly opposed.

And one community activist both praised the proposed ordinance and criticized the California state law as a relic of the 1850s.

“Everyone holding elective office takes the same oath to uphold the laws to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. It doesn’t say ‘unless the state legislature decides otherwise,’” Art DeBolt said. “I do believe somewhere in our history, we fought a war to prevent states from ignoring the law of the land and preserving the union.”

